Ellis Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,696 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 7,290 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.0% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,970 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 61.6% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 12,071 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.8% during the second quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 26,051 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 70,848 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,540,517 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $534,555,000 after purchasing an additional 392,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $82,222.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,662 shares of company stock worth $252,898. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ opened at $51.64 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.74 and a fifty-two week high of $61.82. The company has a market capitalization of $216.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

