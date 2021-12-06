JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Holdings Lifted by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 203.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 17,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 11,455 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $352,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $309,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000.

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $60.64 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.05. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $62.77.

