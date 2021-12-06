Ellis Investment Partners LLC Invests $828,000 in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Morningstar Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,379,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the third quarter worth $9,516,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the third quarter worth $3,584,000. GenWealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,347,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $935,000.

Shares of ILCV stock opened at $66.26 on Monday. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a twelve month low of $54.76 and a twelve month high of $68.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.59 and a 200 day moving average of $65.67.

