Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Cooper Haims Advisors LLC

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 100.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 1.3% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in Medtronic by 4.0% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,238 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management raised its holdings in Medtronic by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 623 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.05.

Shares of MDT opened at $107.63 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.37. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $105.02 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

