Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 62,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 3,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 3,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 4,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 32,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TFC shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Stephens raised shares of Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.21.

NYSE:TFC opened at $58.48 on Monday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $45.44 and a 12 month high of $65.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $78.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $80,982.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible sold 108,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $6,699,371.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,718 shares of company stock valued at $13,933,876 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

