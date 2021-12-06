American Assets Investment Management LLC Takes $2.49 Million Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

American Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 70,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 320.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 234.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Boit C F David purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the second quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $38.84 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $27.85 and a 12-month high of $39.94. The company has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.34.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 76.85%.

FE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

