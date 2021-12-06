Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Receives $50.66 Consensus PT from Analysts

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.66.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRGP. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $51.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 2.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.16 and its 200-day moving average is $47.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.69. Targa Resources has a 52 week low of $25.37 and a 52 week high of $58.18.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 7.53%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Targa Resources will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $142,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $1,146,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,868,130. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 188.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,649,368 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,830 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 10.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 696,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,938,000 after acquiring an additional 67,981 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the second quarter valued at about $11,502,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the second quarter valued at about $2,248,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 10.2% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 231,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,302,000 after acquiring an additional 21,447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.