Essex LLC Takes $14.17 Million Position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Essex LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 686,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,173,000. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Essex LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Essex LLC owned 2.90% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FPEI. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 348,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after acquiring an additional 14,628 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 15,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 134,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 68,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $369,000.

Shares of FPEI opened at $20.33 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.64. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $20.13 and a 52 week high of $20.93.

