Essex LLC Takes Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Essex LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 57,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,831,000. iShares US Technology ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Essex LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 320.5% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 11,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 22.6% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 8,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

iShares US Technology ETF stock opened at $110.10 on Monday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $81.00 and a 1-year high of $118.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.94.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.