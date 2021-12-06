Essex LLC Invests $4.17 Million in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Essex LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 86,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,173,000. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF comprises about 1.2% of Essex LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 218.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at $46,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 40.0% during the second quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at $136,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYLS opened at $47.34 on Monday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.67 and a fifty-two week high of $49.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.23.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. This is a boost from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

