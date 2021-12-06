Essex LLC Purchases New Shares in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC)

Essex LLC purchased a new stake in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 66,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTEC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 16,466 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter.

Get ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF alerts:

Shares of DTEC stock opened at $46.93 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.29.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC).

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.