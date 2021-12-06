Essex LLC Makes New Investment in Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI)

Essex LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,484,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMDI. Masters Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan Medical during the second quarter worth $1,710,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan Medical during the second quarter worth $222,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Titan Medical by 79.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 98,374 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan Medical during the second quarter worth $88,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Titan Medical in the second quarter worth $57,000. 4.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TMDI opened at $0.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.55. Titan Medical Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $3.47.

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Titan Medical Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TMDI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Bloom Burton cut shares of Titan Medical from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Titan Medical Profile

Titan Medical, Inc engages in the research and development of a computer-assisted robotic surgical technology for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). Its portfolio, the Enos™ system, is a robotic single access surgery with dual 3D and 2D definition vision systems, multi-articulating instruments, and a surgeon workstation.

