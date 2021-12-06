Essex LLC Buys New Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Essex LLC bought a new stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,929 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VMW. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in VMware by 518.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 167 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in VMware in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in VMware by 346.3% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 183 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in VMware by 147.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in VMware in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VMware alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on VMW shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on VMware from $172.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of VMware from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.18.

In other VMware news, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $234,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $342,505.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:VMW opened at $118.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $49.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.75. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.87 and a fifty-two week high of $172.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. VMware had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $27.40 dividend. This is a boost from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.