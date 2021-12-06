Essex LLC Buys New Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Essex LLC bought a new stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,929 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in VMware by 518.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 167 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in VMware in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in VMware by 346.3% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 183 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VMware by 147.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in VMware in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on VMW shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of VMware from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of VMware from $190.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of VMware from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VMware has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.18.

NYSE:VMW opened at $118.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.87 and a fifty-two week high of $172.00. The firm has a market cap of $49.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.72.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. VMware had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $27.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a boost from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $342,505.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $234,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

VMware

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

