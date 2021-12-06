Redrow plc (OTCMKTS:RDWWF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Redrow plc (OTCMKTS:RDWWF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

RDWWF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Redrow in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Investec initiated coverage on shares of Redrow in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Redrow in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Redrow in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Redrow in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of Redrow stock opened at $8.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.07. Redrow has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $9.50.

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

