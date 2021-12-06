Terracoin (TRC) Trading Up 19.5% Over Last 7 Days

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 6th. Terracoin has a total market cap of $567,902.43 and approximately $774.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terracoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0248 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Terracoin has traded up 19.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,314.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $438.56 or 0.00907722 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $117.28 or 0.00242740 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00030431 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002883 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terracoin (CRYPTO:TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse . The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

