T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Receives $191.79 Average Price Target from Analysts

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $191.79.

A number of research firms recently commented on TROW. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,063 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 3,456 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $195.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.54. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52 week low of $145.54 and a 52 week high of $224.55. The company has a market capitalization of $43.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.55%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

