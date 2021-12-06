Analysts Set Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target at $69.49

Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.49.

A number of analysts recently commented on VRNS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In related news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 31,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.03, for a total value of $2,269,188.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 547,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,957,415.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $99,555.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 205,060 shares of company stock valued at $13,947,953. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the third quarter worth about $5,111,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 7.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 470,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,643,000 after acquiring an additional 33,709 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 437.3% in the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 31,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 25,904 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 110.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 24.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 177,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after buying an additional 35,089 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Varonis Systems stock opened at $48.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.13 and a beta of 1.18. Varonis Systems has a 52-week low of $41.60 and a 52-week high of $75.33.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $100.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.45 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.93% and a negative return on equity of 19.47%. Varonis Systems’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

