Gateway Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,021,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,554,528,000 after purchasing an additional 72,685 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,967,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $534,216,000 after acquiring an additional 210,477 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,931,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,357,000 after acquiring an additional 279,310 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,449,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,833,000 after acquiring an additional 58,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,365,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,796,000 after acquiring an additional 54,307 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total value of $25,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total transaction of $313,791.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,746 shares of company stock worth $1,921,419. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $63.45 on Monday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.53 and its 200 day moving average is $62.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -154.55%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PEG. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Vertical Research raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.11.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

