Rheos Capital Works Inc. Sells 37,000 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,000 shares during the quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in NICE were worth $5,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NICE. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in NICE in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,055,000. Rivulet Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 59.2% during the second quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 875,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,614,000 after purchasing an additional 325,350 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 7.7% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,091,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,012,551,000 after purchasing an additional 292,591 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of NICE during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,287,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NICE by 9.4% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,328,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,740,000 after acquiring an additional 113,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NICE from $328.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of NICE from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NICE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.69.

NICE opened at $287.86 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. NICE Ltd. has a 1 year low of $211.25 and a 1 year high of $319.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 96.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.75.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.39. NICE had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 12.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

