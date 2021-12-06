Rheos Capital Works Inc. Has $12.35 Million Position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 35.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 509,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,000 shares during the quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned about 0.28% of Option Care Health worth $12,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OPCH. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 69.9% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the third quarter worth $1,050,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the third quarter worth $604,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 483.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the third quarter worth $311,000. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OPCH opened at $24.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 53.37 and a beta of 1.20. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $28.59.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $891.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.47 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Madison Dearborn Partners Llc sold 9,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $247,480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OPCH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Option Care Health from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet downgraded Option Care Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

