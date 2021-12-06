Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Cuts Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,147,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,122 shares during the period. Cardinal Health comprises about 2.3% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $56,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAH. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.7% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its position in Cardinal Health by 5.9% in the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in Cardinal Health by 0.9% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 26,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. 84.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.10.

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $47.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.85 and a 52 week high of $62.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 89.90% and a net margin of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $43.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.4908 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.65%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

