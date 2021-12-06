KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) is Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s 3rd Largest Position

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY trimmed its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,129,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,654 shares during the period. KeyCorp accounts for 2.8% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned approximately 0.33% of KeyCorp worth $67,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. South State Corp purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KEY opened at $22.41 on Monday. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $24.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.22 and a 200 day moving average of $21.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.47%.

In other news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $62,146.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 10,981 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $256,516.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,943 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,344. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KEY shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.41.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

