Chiron Capital Management LLC Makes New $455,000 Investment in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,856 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 138.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 491 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Avion Wealth increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 121.4% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 85.8% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LUV shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.51.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $529,639.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $44.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a PE ratio of -885.60 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.58. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $42.39 and a 12 month high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 0.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.99) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.