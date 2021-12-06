Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Sells 91 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $418.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $417.19 and a 200 day moving average of $405.96. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $333.77 and a 12 month high of $435.41.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

