Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Price Target Raised to $82.00

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $72.00 to $82.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.34% from the company’s previous close.

ACLS has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $61.96 on Monday. Axcelis Technologies has a 12 month low of $27.76 and a 12 month high of $67.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.94. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.49.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $176.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 6,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $394,106.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $62,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,043 shares of company stock worth $757,956. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACLS. FMR LLC lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 77.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 183.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 137.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

