Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Decreases Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC cut its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,268 shares during the quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 33.7% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 173,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,792,000 after buying an additional 43,736 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,576,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,793,000. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 32.2% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 14.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,629,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,918,000 after purchasing an additional 463,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.92.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $103.45 on Monday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.58 and a 12 month high of $115.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 25.12%.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $392,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,071,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

