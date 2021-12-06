ZUSD Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges (ZUSD)

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. ZUSD has a total market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $768,402.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZUSD coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZUSD has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZUSD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00054539 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,016.19 or 0.08312592 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00057998 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,379.90 or 1.00135235 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00076019 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002546 BTC.

ZUSD Coin Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

ZUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.