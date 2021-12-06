Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Sells 10,231 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC decreased its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,231 shares during the quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,014,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,278,000 after acquiring an additional 917,981 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 26,074,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,190,000 after acquiring an additional 674,530 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,259,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,129,000 after acquiring an additional 392,419 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,582,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,577,000 after acquiring an additional 183,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,017,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,647 shares in the last quarter. 46.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

NYSE:MFC opened at $18.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.64 and its 200 day moving average is $19.70. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $16.90 and a 12 month high of $22.25.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 5.90%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

