RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $15.10 to $11.50. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. RLX Technology traded as low as $3.42 and last traded at $3.51, with a volume of 627 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.69.

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on shares of RLX Technology in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 11.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of RLX Technology by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. 5.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.52.

About RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX)

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

