Red Wave Investments LLC Acquires 294 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Red Wave Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.7% of Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BND. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,484.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $85.68 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $84.22 and a 52 week high of $88.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.23 and its 200-day moving average is $85.78.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%.

