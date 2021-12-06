Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.61

Arhaus Inc (NASDAQ:ARHS)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.61 and last traded at $8.42, with a volume of 14908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.87.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Arhaus in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arhaus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.88.

Arhaus Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Arhaus Inc is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio.

