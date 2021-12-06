Everence Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,460 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 75.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $597,601.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $1,730,574.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,964 shares of company stock worth $3,224,438 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.75.

GIS stock opened at $64.23 on Monday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.96 and a 52-week high of $64.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.53.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Further Reading: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.