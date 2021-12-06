Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,399 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,074,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,783,000 after acquiring an additional 593,028 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,324,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,943,000 after acquiring an additional 120,840 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,350,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,249,000 after buying an additional 69,261 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,785,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,058,000 after buying an additional 30,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 984,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,016,000 after buying an additional 65,832 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBR stock opened at $171.83 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $138.32 and a 1-year high of $187.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

