Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Acquired by Xcel Wealth Management LLC

Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 683 shares during the quarter. Roku makes up about 1.6% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $5,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Roku in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,466,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Roku in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Roku in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,221,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Roku in the 3rd quarter valued at about $415,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Roku by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,147,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roku alerts:

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.22, for a total transaction of $26,368,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.95, for a total value of $26,076,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 506,541 shares of company stock valued at $147,734,623. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $205.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of 101.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.69. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.14 and a fifty-two week high of $490.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $288.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $345.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROKU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $560.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $415.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $390.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $480.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $411.64.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.