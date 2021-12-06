General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp cut its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 224.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,315,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985,851 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in General Mills by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,227 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in General Mills by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,462,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,798 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in General Mills by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,920,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,030 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in General Mills by 172.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,991,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,425 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $597,601.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $1,730,574.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,964 shares of company stock worth $3,224,438 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.75.

GIS stock opened at $64.23 on Monday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.96 and a 52-week high of $64.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.53.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.11%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

