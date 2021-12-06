Investors Financial Group LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOT. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 854.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $243.71 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $250.43. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $198.89 and a 1 year high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.