Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $27.68 Million Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 194,600 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $27,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Motco raised its position in Electronic Arts by 97.8% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 122.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 147.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EA shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.77.

In related news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total value of $136,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $480,807.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,514 shares of company stock worth $5,085,342 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EA opened at $125.27 on Monday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.08 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.67. The company has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.23 and a beta of 0.86.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

