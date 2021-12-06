Vivid Seats Inc (NASDAQ:SEAT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Vivid Seats Inc (NASDAQ:SEAT) will report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vivid Seats’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Vivid Seats will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.51. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vivid Seats.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Vivid Seats in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Vivid Seats in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

NASDAQ:SEAT opened at $10.07 on Monday. Vivid Seats has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $14.35.

Vivid Seats Company Profile

Horizon Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the company may pursue an initial business combination target in any industry, it currently intends to concentrate its efforts in identifying businesses in the financial services industry, with a focus on differentiated financial services and financial services-adjacent platforms.

