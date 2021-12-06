-$0.85 EPS Expected for Xilio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:XLO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Xilio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:XLO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.85) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Xilio Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.81). The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Xilio Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($6.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.07) to ($5.11). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($3.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.19) to ($2.93). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Xilio Therapeutics.

Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($21.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($19.67).

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

In other news, major shareholder Rock Springs Capital Managemen acquired 500,000 shares of Xilio Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $8,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

XLO stock opened at $12.93 on Monday. Xilio Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $27.95.

Xilio Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company which focused on harnessing the immune system to achieve deep and durable clinical responses to improve the lives of patients with cancer. The company’s product candidate includes XTX101, XTX202, XTX301 and XTX401 which are in clinical stage. Xilio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

