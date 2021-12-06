Rheos Capital Works Inc. Has $56.67 Million Stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Five Below makes up approximately 2.9% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Five Below worth $56,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Five Below by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its position in Five Below by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 310,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,036,000 after buying an additional 102,577 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Five Below by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,906,000 after buying an additional 27,571 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 467.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,970 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,565,000 after purchasing an additional 27,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 106,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,649,000 after purchasing an additional 25,754 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FIVE shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Five Below from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Five Below from $271.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.72.

Five Below stock opened at $192.45 on Monday. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.34 and a fifty-two week high of $237.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $196.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.13. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.30, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.31.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Five Below had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $607.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

