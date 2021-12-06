Rheos Capital Works Inc. Buys 50,000 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 70.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned about 0.10% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $18,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 130.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 83.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 45,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after buying an additional 20,635 shares in the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $166.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.96. The company has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.61. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.58 and a 12-month high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $984.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.20 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, September 10th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.95.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total transaction of $30,913.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total value of $404,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

