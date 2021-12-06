S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Invests $232,000 in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 17.0% during the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 13,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 1.2% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 64,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,567,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 7.2% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 46,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Quaero Capital S.A. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 10.8% in the third quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 16,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $163.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $168.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.86.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $1,816,567.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.