Avalanche (AVAX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $20.03 Billion

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. In the last week, Avalanche has traded down 26.5% against the dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for $82.52 or 0.00170789 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a market cap of $20.03 billion and approximately $1.44 billion worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003432 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $269.74 or 0.00558303 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000519 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00014052 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00059423 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00007327 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 394,890,681 coins and its circulating supply is 242,751,807 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax . Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about . The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Avalanche Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “AVAXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.