Morgan Stanley Increases Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Price Target to $108.00

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $108.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 13.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CFR. Wedbush raised their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist raised their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

CFR stock opened at $125.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.46. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a fifty-two week low of $85.12 and a fifty-two week high of $139.70.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $246.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.11 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 31.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl sold 7,799 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total value of $1,007,942.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 36,580 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.88, for a total value of $4,933,910.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,455 shares of company stock worth $17,551,157 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,407,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,316,000 after acquiring an additional 115,206 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,424,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,549,000 after acquiring an additional 71,745 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,739,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,059,000 after acquiring an additional 71,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,936,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

