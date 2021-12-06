Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Receives $30.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.80.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BAK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America started coverage on Braskem in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet raised Braskem from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Braskem from $25.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAK. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Braskem by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 18,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Braskem by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Braskem by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 14,441 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Braskem during the 3rd quarter worth $2,034,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Braskem by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 55,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE BAK opened at $21.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Braskem has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $26.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.68.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.39). Braskem had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 437.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Braskem will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Braskem

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

