Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Has $2.53 Million Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 526.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 31.6% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 494.8% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $38.34 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.83 and a fifty-two week high of $40.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.78.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

