Hotaling Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,038 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in Tapestry during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Tapestry by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Tapestry during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Tapestry by 264.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,142 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $40.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $49.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.57. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 29.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

In other news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $484,058.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $99,316.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

