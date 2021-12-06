Hotaling Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.2% during the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.5% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.7% in the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 1,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

DLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.18.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $53,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,952.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO A William Stein sold 22,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.05, for a total transaction of $3,751,548.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,674 shares of company stock valued at $12,221,001. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $165.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $46.90 billion, a PE ratio of 69.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.14. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $169.97.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.78%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.