Hotaling Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2,137.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SEDG. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $441.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Guggenheim lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.83.

In other news, Director Doron Inbar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total transaction of $1,056,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total transaction of $2,768,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 279,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,311,469.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 55,305 shares of company stock worth $18,444,812 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $307.00 on Monday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.33 and a 1 year high of $389.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $321.08 and its 200 day moving average is $285.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.03.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

